Apple unveils more powerful Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips

By News Bureau

Cupertino (California), Jan 17 (IANS) Apple on Tuesday introduced new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips — more powerful, capable, and versatile than ever — starting at Rs 59,900.

The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design.

The device delivers faster performance, even more unified memory, and advanced connectivity, including support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model.

Customers can order the new Mac mini models starting Tuesday, with availability beginning January 24.

“With incredible capabilities and a wide array of connectivity in its compact design, Mac mini is used in so many places, in so many different ways. Today, we’re excited to take it even further with M2 and M2 Pro,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“Bringing even more performance and a lower starting price, Mac mini with M2 is a tremendous value. And for users who need powerful pro performance, Mac mini with M2 Pro is unlike any other desktop in its class,” he added.

Mac mini with M2 starts at Rs 59,900 and Rs 49,900 for education.

Mac mini with M2 Pro begins at Rs 129,900 and Rs 119,900 for education, said the company.

Compared to the previous-generation Mac mini, M2 and M2 Pro bring a faster next-generation CPU and GPU, much higher memory bandwidth, and a more powerful media engine to Mac mini.

Both models feature an advanced thermal system for exceptional sustained performance.

Featuring up to a 12-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, along with up to a 19-core GPU, M2 Pro has 200GB/s of memory bandwidth — double the amount in M2 — and supports up to 32GB of memory.

–IANS

na/

