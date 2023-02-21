scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple updates Store app with new features focused on lists, saved items

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 21 (IANS) Apple has updated its Store app for iPhone and iPad, adding new features focused on lists and saved items.

The update also makes it easier to find additional information about Apple Store locations and their surroundings, reports 9to5Mac.

With ‘lists’, the updated Store app will make it easy to save products for later and organise things users may want to buy from Apple.

Moreover, users will now be able to share the lists with other people.

Apple has also added new ways to find and manage user lists from throughout the app, according to the report.

The report further said that the new update, version 5.19. The rollout is gradual, so users may not see the update on their devices yet.

Last week, Apple issued a new security update to fix a vulnerability in iPhone and iPad’s operating systems that hackers have been exploiting in the wild.

The security patch was available for iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later, the company said.

“Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution,” Apple said.

–IANS

shs/prw/dpb

Previous article
Chinese city pours $29 bn to build chips as India, US eye semiconductor dominance
Next article
Samsung Pay, Naver Pay collaborate to improve users' mobile payment experience
This May Also Interest You
News

Sway to the beats of Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal’s Mast Aankhein ft. Shantanu Maheshwari and Shweta Sharda! Presented by T-Series, song is out...

Technology

Apple orders OLED panels from Samsung, LG for next iPad models

Technology

Chinese EV maker showcases world's 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery

Technology

Not just Galaxy S23 series, Samsung R&D creating multi-device experiences for Indians

Sports

Women's T20 WC: Whatever he said, that's his way of thinking, says Harmanpreet on Hussain's 'schoolgirl error' comment

News

Anil Kapoor named his own character in Sandeep Modi's 'The Night Manager'

Sports

Premier League: Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as manager until end of season

Health & Lifestyle

Eat breakfast to ward off risk of cancer, heart disease

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia confirms 2nd human case of bird flu

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cameron Green says he is '100 percent ready' for Indore Test

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: There was no support from fielding to the bowling strategy, says Anjum Chopra

Sports

ITF Women's 25K tournament to showcase best of women's tennis in Bengaluru

Sports

Ritu Phogat on her wrestling strategy: The game is about presence of mind

Sports

MCC World Cricket Committee shows support over bowlers inflicting run-out on non-strikers leaving crease early

News

'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' hitmaker Mohammed Irfan out with 'Tum Mere Ho'

Technology

Uber redesigns its app, simplifies home screen experience

Technology

Twitch to now show which experiments it's working on

Technology

IISc computational model to help protect aircraft from lightning strikes

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Brook's unbeaten 184 puts England in control against New Zealand

Review

Movie Review | Selfiee: Get a ‘Driving Licence’ for this ‘Selfiee’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US