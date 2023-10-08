scorecardresearch
Apple Vision Pro headset to support screen mirroring via AirPlay

San Francisco, Oct 6 (IANS) Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset will support screen mirroring via AirPlay or FaceTime, according to code discovered in the vision OS 1.0 beta 4 release.

The strings found in the code suggested that users will be able to mirror their Vision Pro display to an external monitor or TV, or share their view with others via ‌AirPlay‌ or ‌FaceTime‌, reports MacRumors.

Code in beta 4 includes the following strings — select a device to mirror content to from your Apple Vision Pro, and only one activity is available when mirroring or sharing your view through ‌AirPlay‌ or ‌FaceTime‌.

In addition, Apple’s visionOS 1.0 beta 4 adds a new option to reset EyeSight data. EyeSight is a function that displays a user’s simulated eyes on the Apple Vision Pro’s external display.

“You can reset EyeSight by going to Settings > People Awareness and tapping Reset Personalised EyeSight. This will remove personalised eye details from EyeSight, like your eye shape and measurements, but EyeSight will still use your skin tone where available. After you have reset EyeSight, you can restore it by recapturing your Persona,” the option reads.

‌visionOS‌ 1.0 beta 4 also includes the following new alerts — calling unavailable while in Travel Mode, brighten your lighting to use your Persona, and this video has excess motion and could cause discomfort if expanded, the report mentioned.

Apple Vision Pro will be available in the US in early 2024, before expanding to other nations at a later date, according to the tech giant.

2
