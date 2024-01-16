Apple Vision Pro to launch with 3D movies from Disney Plus & more

Cupertino, Jan 16 (IANS) Apple on Tuesday announced a series of groundbreaking entertainment experiences that will be available on its mixed reality (MR) headset Vision Pro beginning February 2, including 3D movies from Disney Plus and several other streaming platforms.

Users can turn any space into a personal theatre, enjoy more than 150 3D movies, and experience the future of entertainment with Apple Immersive Video with the $3,499 device.

“Users can turn any place into the best seat in the house, enjoy personal concerts and adventures with Apple Immersive Video, interact with lifelike prehistoric creatures in Encounter Dinosaurs, and even land on the surface of the moon using Environments,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Bob Iger, The Walt Disney Company’s CEO, said that Apple Vision Pro will bring our fans closer to the characters and stories they love while immersing them more deeply in all that Disney has to offer.

“We’re proud to once again be partnering with Apple to bring extraordinary new Disney experiences to people around the world,” Iger announced.

At launch, Apple Vision Pro users can watch more than 150 3D movies from the world’s top studios, including all-time favourites and recent releases, such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros.

Vision Pro owners will also get 3D versions of movies like Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Encanto.

The movies will be available to rent through the Apple TV app, and those who has already bought the movies will now get 3D versions without paying extra.

More titles, including those available exclusively to Disney Plus subscribers, will be announced at a later date.

“Apple Immersive Video features 180-degree 3D 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio to transport viewers to the center of a place, moment, or story. At launch, users can enjoy a curated selection of immersive films and series on the Apple TV app at no additional cost,” said the company.

People will also be able to download the content from top streaming services, including Disney+,4 ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and the 2023 App Store Award-winning MUBI.

Apple Vision Pro features a pair of ultra-high-resolution micro-OLED displays that pack a combined 23 million pixels with wide colour, high dynamic range, and Dolby Vision.

The brand-new R1 chip streams images to each display every 12 milliseconds — 8x faster than the blink of an eye — while the M2 chip delivers breakthrough, power-efficient performance across its CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, and other custom technologies.

Vision Pro supports two hours of general use, up to 2.5 hours for video playback, and all-day use when the external battery is connected to power with a USB-C charging cable, said Apple.

