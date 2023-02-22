scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple Watch band may change colour based on your outfit in future

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 22 (IANS) Apple is researching how to add a colour change function to the Apple Watch band that matches the wearer’s clothing and alerts the wearer to information.

According to AppleInsider, a newly-granted patent appears to show it doing just that.

Instead of purchasing multiple Watch bands to match different outfits, “Watch Band With Adjustable Colour” suggests that users purchase just one that changes colour.

“Users may desire the ability to customise their watch bands to express variety and style,” according to the newly-granted patent.

“For example, a user may desire a watch band of a particular colour based on the user’s selection of clothing, other wearable articles, environment, or another preference,” it added.

Apple’s patent describes the idea by referring to Watch bands with “electrochromic features”, meaning that “an applied voltage” can cause “a variety of colours and colour combinations to be displayed by a single band”.

Moreover, the report said, while the patent attempts to describe every possible use of its core idea, the central examples revolve around bands that are made from a fabric which is itself woven from filaments.

“Some or all of the filaments can include electrochromic features. For example, one or more of the filaments can include a conductor and an electrochromic layer,” Apple was quoted as saying.

“The electrochromic layer can be electrically connected to the conductor so that voltage applied to the conductor is communicated to the electrochromic layer. The electrochromic layer can include a polymer layer… (which) can react, in the presence of an applied voltage, to change its colour, as described further herein,” it added.

The tech giant further stated that, “the colour selections can be made and adjusted without removing and exchanging the watch band. Accordingly, a variety of colours can be displayed at different times without requiring different watch bands for each colour or colour combination”.

The patent is credited to four inventors, three of whom previously worked on research for touch-sensitive fabrics for a future HomePod — Zhengyu Li, Chia Chi Wu, and Qiliang Xu, the report mentioned.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Previous article
Samsung R&D Institute in Noida creates key innovations for Galaxy S23 series
Next article
Indian firms to generate 49% of revenue from digital infra by 2027: Report
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US