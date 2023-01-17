scorecardresearch
Apple watch helps detect heart blockage

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 17 (IANS) An Apple watch has reportedly been credited for detecting undiagnosed heart blockage in a woman.

A woman named Elain Thompson suffered seizures in 2018 and as part of her post-diagnosis treatment, her daughter suggested her to wear an Apple Watch to monitor her health, reports AppleInsider.

Thompson recently received an alert from her Apple Watch that her heart rhythm was unusual.

After that, she went to the cardiologist and was fitted with a heart monitor for a week.

In one instance, the monitor alerted the hospital after her heart stopped for 19 seconds while she was sleeping.

Doctors diagnosed Thompson with a heart blockage and installed a pacemaker to help with her condition, the report said.

“It saved my life. If I hadn’t had the alert I wouldn’t have brought it up with the doctor. Now I wear the Apple Watch all the time,” Thompson was quoted as saying.

“It was so scary knowing I could have died. I flatlined for 19 seconds. I might not have woken up,” she added.

Meanwhile, in October last year, Apple Watch had helped to detect rare cancer in a 12-years old girl.

