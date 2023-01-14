scorecardresearch
Apple Watch micro-LED display may be manufactured by LG

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 14 (IANS) Tech giant Apple is reportedly relying on LG for the production of its first Apple Watch micro-LED display.

According to display analyst Ross Young, LG has started building a small production line for micro-LED displays in anticipation of Apple’s move away from OLED, reports 9to5Mac.

“We published in our November Capex Report that LGD is building a small line for microLED backplanes for the Apple Watch. It doesn’t start production till 2H’24. It is this small line that will likely assemble microLEDs from Apple for ’25 launch. Apple won’t do the full process,” Young tweeted.

Moreover, Apple Watch is expected to switch to its next-generation display technology in 2025, according to the report.

This will also be relevant to Apple’s plans to begin producing its own displays for the Apple Watch and iPhone in-house.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels.

Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, a 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model.

Current Australia team has a huge chance to beat India: Justin Langer
'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan celebrated his first Lohri in Punjab
