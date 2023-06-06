scorecardresearch
Apple watchOS 10 offers redesigned apps, new faces & more

By Agency News Desk

Cupertino (California), June 6 (IANS) Apple has introduced ‘watchOS 10’– the operating system of Apple Watch — which includes redesigned applications, new faces and much more.

“New metrics, Workout Views, and Bluetooth connectivity for power meters, speed sensors, and cadence sensors arrive for cyclists, while new Compass Waypoints and Maps capabilities further help hikers,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Monday.

The watchOS 10 is currently available as a developer beta, and will be available as a free software update this fall.

The company also mentioned that the Mindfulness app in watchOS 10 offers additional tools to support mental health.

According to Alan Dye, Apple’s vice president of Human Interface Design, the redesigned interface provides users “the information that matters most to them at a glance, simplified navigation, and a new visual language that takes full advantage of the Apple Watch display”.

“We’re also introducing the Smart Stack, offering quick access to proactive and relevant information, right from the watch face,” he added.

Moreover, the wearable operating system introduces two new watch faces — Palette and Snoopy.

The Palette face uses three different overlapping layers to indicate time in a wide variety of colours, and as time changes, so do the colours on the display.

“Additionally, the beloved comic strip Peanuts comes to life on Apple Watch with a new watch face featuring Snoopy and Woodstock,” the company said.

The new watchOS also includes NameDrop feature which allows users to easily share contact information by bringing Apple Watch close to someone else’s iPhone, and much more.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Entertainment Today

