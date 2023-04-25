scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple wins major antitrust case against Fortnite maker Epic Games

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 25 (IANS) Apple has won the long-drawn antitrust court battle in the US against Fortnite maker Epic Games over its App Store policies.

The ruling is a major setback for Epic Games and other developers and could set precedent for further antitrust claims, according to reports.

The US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals largely upheld the district court’s earlier ruling related to Epic Games’ antitrust claims in favour of Apple, reports TechCrunch.

However, it also upheld the lower court’s judgment in favour of Epic under California’s Unfair Competition Law.

“Today’s decision reaffirms Apple’s resounding victory in this case, with nine of ten claims having been decided in Apple’s favour. For the second time in two years, a federal court has ruled that Apple abides by antitrust laws at the state and federal levels,” the tech giant said in a statement.

“We respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling on the one remaining claim under state law and are considering further review,” it added.

Tim Sweeney, Epic Games Founder and CEO, tweeted: “Lost another court verdict, climbed another mountain. The world has come a long way since 2020 when this journey began, with much progress achieved by many people in many nations around the world. And onward we go!”

Sweeney said that Apple prevailed at the 9th Circuit Court.

“Though the court upheld the ruling that Apple’s restraints have aa substantial anticompetitive effect that harms consumers’, they found we didn’t prove our Sherman Act case,” he added.

“Fortunately, the court’s positive decision rejecting Apple’s anti-steering provisions frees iOS developers to send consumers to the web to do business with them directly there. We’re working on next steps,” he further posted.

Epic originally sued Apple in 2020, as Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store after the game maker intentionally violated the App Store terms over in-app purchases.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Tottenham sack Stellini after Newcastle humiliation
Next article
Paris 2024 to hire 116 boats for unprecedented opening ceremony
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Siraj is making the difference for RCB, says Irfan Pathan

News

Khushi Dubey shoots for 'Aashiqana 3' despite food poisoning

Sports

Prabath Jayasuriya rises to career-best 19th place in ICC Men's Test bowler rankings

Technology

Pulitzer Prize-winning BuzzFeed News to be shut down

News

ISRA, IMI sign historic agreement to safeguard interests of music industry

Technology

TCS best place to work in India, esports platforms make it to top list

Sports

IPL 2023: Impact player rule will never take away anybody else's value in the team, says Pragyan Ojha

News

Shaan responds to criticism for wishing Eid in a skull cap

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS J-Hope joins Mandatory Military Service flaunts his new haircut

Box Office

Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ rakes in an underwhelming Rs 15.81 cr on Day 1

Technology

Google to let users co-present Slides in Meet

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Ostapenko overpowers Raducanu in opener, to face Ons Jabeur next

Sports

Super Cup: Des Buckingham buoyant ahead of an 'exciting' game against Chennaiyin FC

News

Ekta Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya' completes nine years, says 'credit goes to her team'

News

Pallavi Nanda: World Designing Forum’s free education for fashion

News

How life came full-circle for Vardhan Puri by working with Vivek Agnihotri

Technology

Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy increases risk for flu

Sports

Champions League: Struggling Bayern dreaming of a miracle against Man City

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US