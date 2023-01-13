scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple working on AR shopping feature on iPhone: Report

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 13 (IANS) Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a new version of its Apple Store application which will offer an augmented reality (AR) shopping feature on iPhone.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this feature is likely to allow customers to point their iPhone towards a product like a Mac in an Apple Store and immediately receive its details like pricing and specifications in an overlay on their screen, reports MacRumors.

Gurman said the iPhone maker has been working on this feature from at least 2020 and has been testing it at stores in recent months.

However, it is still unclear when the company will roll out this feature.

“If the service debuts in the near future, it would be one of Apple’s most significant AR-related launches to date — and a taste of what’s to come with the headset,” wrote Gurman.

He also said that the tech giant is planning to release an application programming interface (API) for developers so that other retail stores could also use this feature, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was reported that the company was working on a new in-house chip which is likely to power cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality on its devices.

The iPhone maker was also working on a replacement for the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip which it currently uses from Broadcom, and was planning to start integrating it into devices in 2025.

–IANS

aj/svn/

Previous article
Samsung unveils new PC SSD for gaming
Next article
Alphabet robotics division Intrinsic lays off 40 employees
This May Also Interest You
News

Tahir Raj Bhasin is all geared up for 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2

News

After 'Human' clocks in a year, Vipul Shah shares idea behind season 2

Technology

Voice automation startup Skit.ai lays off over 115 employees: Report

Sports

German icon Rudi Voller set to take care of national football team

Dialogues

Shehzada Dialogues: Kartik Aaryan’s funny action packed dialogues

News

Kim 'hates' Kanye West's new wife, shares cryptic quotes

News

Morgan Freeman joins Taylor Sheridan's CIA drama 'Lioness'

News

Jamie Lee Curtis to skip Critics Choice Awards after testing Covid positive

Sports

Prithvi Shaw shares congratulatory messages after long-awaited India call-up

News

'Elvis' star Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann honour Lisa Marie Presley

Technology

Musk to reveal Twitter code as users unable to login via 3rd party apps

Technology

Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts, biggest in 5 years: Report

Sports

Ignored for India Test tour, Adam Zampa looking forward to ODI World Cup

Sports

Serie A: Napoli hand Juventus 5-1 thrashing, remain on top

Technology

LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs over serious tip over, entrapment risks

Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US