Apple working on iPad-like smart home display

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 19 (IANS) Apple is reportedly working on a new iPad-like display that will be used for smart home management purposes.

According to Bloomberg, the new device will be a sort of low-end iPad which can be used for controlling HomeKit devices, streaming video, FaceTime calls and much more, reports MacRumors.

It is expected to be more integrated into the home than an iPad because it is designed to be mounted to walls or other objects using magnetic fasteners.

Moreover, it is likely to compete with devices like the Meta Portal or the Echo Show from Amazon.

The iPhone maker is expected to launch its iPad-like smart home display next year, the report said.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the tech giant was planning to hold the release of its augmented reality (AR) glasses which were supposed to release after the debut of its mixed reality (MR) headset.

The company is likely to follow up with a lower-cost version of the MR headset in 2024 or early 2025, which could have a starting price closer to $1,500.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

