Apple working to fix iPhone 14 Pro horizontal lines bug

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 15 (IANS) Tech giant Apple has confirmed that it is investigating the issue of horizontal lines appearing on the display screen of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

In a memo, the iPhone maker said that an iOS update to address the issue will soon be released, reports MacRumors.

The iPhone 14 Pro customers might “report that when they power on or unlock their phone, they briefly see horizontal lines flash across the screen,” the memo mentioned.

“Apple is aware of the issue and a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue,” the memo added.

iOS 16.3 is currently in testing with developers and members of the public beta programme, but that update is not likely to be released for at least several more weeks.

Therefore, it is expected that the tech giant would release iOS 16.2.1, following the release of iOS 16.2 last month, to address the issue and other bugs being experienced by users, the report said.

This issue started to appear last month and many users reported that their iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones were showing green and yellow horizontal lines across their devices’ displays at startup.

