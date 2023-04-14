scorecardresearch
Apple's 2024 product roadmap may not include iPhone SE 4

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 14 (IANS) Apple will reportedly not include the iPhone SE 4 in its new product planning for 2024/2025.

Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo on Friday shared the information on Twitter, saying: “I think SE 4 is not currently part of Apple’s new product planning for 2024/2025.”

However, Kuo previously predicted that the iPhone SE 4 would be a derivative model of the iPhone 14.

In its latest research, he indicated that this derivative model will likely be an engineering prototype for Apple’s in-house 5G baseband chip technology and mass production validation, and there are no plans for mass production and sales.

Moreover, he mentioned that the mass production schedule for Apple’s in-house 5G baseband chip will largely hinge on the test results of this engineering prototype and the mass production could commence as early as 2025.

However, if testing falls short of expectations, the schedule may be pushed back to 2026 or later.

Kuo further speculated that the “advanced-node technology to be employed for mass production of Apple in-house 5G baseband chip will depend on the mass production schedule”.

Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models may end up having physical buttons instead of solid-state ones after months of speculation.

According to Kuo, due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a traditional physical button design.

–IANS

shs/svn/

