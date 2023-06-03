scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple's AR headset may enter mass production in October

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 3 (IANS) Apple’s upcoming augmented reality (AR)- mixed reality (MR) headset will reportedly enter mass production in October this year.

“While we expect Apple’s AR/VR headset to be unveiled next week, our supply chain checks suggest mass production won’t start until October 2023, with general availability most likely ahead of the December holidays,” Erik Woodring, an Apple analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in a research note obtained by MacRumors.

Next week at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the tech giant is still anticipated to introduce the headset and provide developers with the tools to make apps for it.

According to Woodring, the iPhone maker’s supply chain is preparing to assemble only 3,00,000 to 5,00,000 headsets this year.

Moreover, he mentioned that the upcoming MR headset will have a starting price of around $3,000, and he also expects gross margins to be “close to breakeven at first”, the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that the tech giant is planning to bring “Continuity” features to its upcoming headset. It was also rumoured that the company will bring health and wellness experiences in its MR headset.

–IANS

aj/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
West Indies, UAE start World Cup qualifier preparation with historic bilateral series
Next article
Uruguay boss Bielsa names 14 newcomers for friendlies
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google rolling out new viewer mode in Meet

Sports

Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness

Health & Lifestyle

TN's Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme featured in article on WHO website

News

CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

News

Amol Parashar talks about his first ever dance performance in 'Nausikhiye'

Sports

Igor Stimac condoles victims of Odisha train accident

Sports

WTC Final: Culture right now in Indian team is really good, feels Ajinkya Rahane

Sports

Faith Kipyegon breaks women's 1,500m world record in Florence

Sports

Uruguay boss Bielsa names 14 newcomers for friendlies

Sports

West Indies, UAE start World Cup qualifier preparation with historic bilateral series

News

Lady Gaga on mental health benefits of make-up: 'Sometimes it lifts my spirits'

News

Varun Dhawan is all geared up for the last schedule of spyverse 'Citadel'

Sports

WTC Final: Coming back to the Test team after 18-19 months is really special, says Ajinkya Rahane

News

On first anniversary of 'Major', Adivi Sesh spends day with the Unnikrishnans

News

Poorna on what makes 'Never Have I Ever' a favourite: 'Everyone's been a teenager'

Technology

Court blocks sacking of content moderators, holds Meta liable

Sports

WTC Final: Didn't hit us until the game was actually played, says Cummins on missing 2021 finale

News

Vicky Kaushal dedicates ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ song to Katrina Kaif as she praises film

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US