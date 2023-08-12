scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite saves family caught in wildfires

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 12 (IANS) The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature helped save a family in Maui (an island in Hawaii, US) that was caught in a wildfire spreading across the region.

Michael Miraflor, a user on X (formerly Twitter) said that five people related to his brother’s girlfriend were caught in a vehicle in Maui after the wildfires surrounded them. There was no cell service available at their location, so they used Emergency SOS to communicate with first responders.

“My brother’s girlfriend’s cousin and his family were caught in their vehicle in Maui while the wildfires suddenly erupted around them. No cell service, so Apple Emergency SOS was the only way they could get in contact with first responders. Literally saved their lives,” he wrote.

Miraflor also shared a screenshot of the entire Emergency SOS text chain, showing the local fire department and dispatchers in action.

The family was found at the Outlets of Maui, a shopping mall in Lahaina near the fires.

In the text thread, the family’s current location was transmitted to the dispatcher, and they were able to communicate that they are surrounded by fire with no visibility and no way out due to blocked roads.

Firefighters were able to reach the family and safely evacuate them within 30 minutes because of the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature.

Last month, the Emergency SOS via satellite feature on the iPhone helped to save two tourists who got lost in the mountains of Italy.

During an outing in the Apennine Mountains, the hikers got lost in an area without a cellphone signal, reports AppleInsider.

Luckily, they had an iPhone 14 which provided them the option to call for help via a satellite text message.

They were then rescued by the local fire department.

–IANS

shs/pgh

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Britney Spears done with 'horrible' Botox, happy with alternative treatment
This May Also Interest You
News

Britney Spears done with 'horrible' Botox, happy with alternative treatment

Sports

AIFF, Punjab Football Association and state govt. discuss future roadmap of sport in state

Sports

With No.1 spot at risk, Alcaraz focuses on Cincinnati after a surprising loss at Canadian Open

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia stun France in penalties to claim maiden semis spot

Technology

Toyota recalls around 168K vehicles over fire risk

Sports

Football: PSG sign France forward Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

News

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' to air new I-Day special packing

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Gokulam, Blasters meet in Kerala derby; Downtown Heroes set for debut (Preview)

Sports

Thought process and approach of Mukesh Kumar is fabulous, says Paras Mhambrey

Technology

US billionaire obsessed with age reversal says he used to drink alcohol for breakfast 

News

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ to air new special to celebrate Independence Day

Sports

Hockey India picks 34 core probables for Asian Games women's national camp

News

Prashanth Neel likely to start working on ‘KGF Chapter 3’ 

News

Malayalam movie 'Pulimada' first look poster out

News

40 yrs of timeless satire 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'

News

Neeraj Pandey: 'The Freelancer' is a journey from renditions to mercenary

Fashion and Lifestyle

Arjun Rampal flaunts washboard abs in jaw-dropping transformation pic

News

Robbie Robertson was proud to support Bob Dylan when he switched genres

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US