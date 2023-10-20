scorecardresearch
Apple’s iOS 17.1 update fixes ‘burn-in’ on new iPhone screens

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The upcoming Apple iOS 17.1 update will resolve concerns of some users about ‘burn-in’ on new iPhone screens., according to reports.

The latest software build “fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence”, according to an update by the company.

There were speculation that it might be a hardware issue with the OLED display, reports MacRumors.

However, based on the iOS 17.1 update, Apple has addressed a software problem that mimicked screen burn-in.

Those who have noticed “burn-in” on their iPhones should update to iOS 17.1 to ensure that it solves the problem.

While reports of display problems came from some ‌iPhone 15‌ users, there were also users with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro devices that saw similar issues.

The iOS 17.1 update also fixes an issue that could cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring or pairing an Apple Watch for the first time.

There is a fix for an issue that could cause the ‌iPhone‌ keyboard to be less responsive.

With the HomePod software 17.1 update, Apple is also bringing support for Enhance Dialogue to the HomePod mini and the original ‌HomePod‌, according to the report.

The feature works when a ‌HomePod‌ or ‌HomePod mini‌ is paired to an Apple TV 4K and used as the audio output option.

Apple has seeded the final beta version of the ‌HomePod‌ 17.1 software.

Agency News Desk
