Apple's iPhone 15, 15 Plus may feature new camera bump

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 13 (IANS) Tech giant Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones will reportedly feature a new camera bump.

There are a number of possible reasons for this, reports GSMArena. It might be possible that the rumoured 48MP camera on smartphones will result in a different camera bump.

Another reason might be the expected change in design which is to feature a rounded back.

Earlier, it was reported that the tech giant is considering an iPhone 15 price cut which will apply to the base model as well as the Plus model.

It was also rumoured that the iPhone 15 smartphone will feature a ‘state of the art’ image sensor from Sony, for better low-light performance.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 is likely to feature a titanium chassis with curved rear edges, which will replace the existing squared-off design.

–IANS

aj/dpb

