Apple's next AirPods Pro may check temperature, test hearing

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 3 (IANS) Apple’s next AirPods Pro will reportedly be able to determine the wearers’ body temperature via their ear canal, and will be getting a new hearing health feature that can check the potential hearing issues.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant’s new headphones will feature USB-C, and the company is also planning new AirPods Pro and AirPods Max models, reports The Verge.

However, he does not think that new hardware is coming soon.

AirPods currently support audiograms, which are audio profiles that inform the AirPods of any areas of the users’ hearing that may be weaker so that they can adjust to those areas.

Now that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has legalised the over-the-counter selling of hearing aids without a prescription, Gurman said that the iPhone maker is considering marketing the AirPods as hearing aids.

Talking about the new temperature checking feature, he said that expanding temperature tracking to the AirPods could be more accurate and would allow the tech giant more accurately tell a wearer if they are starting to get sick.

According to Gurman, the updated AirPods Pro might not be released anytime soon.

The USB-C AirPods might be arriving soon, but Gurman thinks the new health features are “several months or even years away.”

