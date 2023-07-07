scorecardresearch
Apple's TestFlight now supports visionOS apps

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 7 (IANS) Tech giant Apple has updated the TestFlight application to bring support for visionOS apps, which indicates that developers will be able to test applications created for the Vision Pro headset using TestFlight.

“TestFlight now supports visionOS apps for internal and external testing, as well as testing iOS and iPadOS apps on visionOS,” the company said in a TestFlight Update post.

The company also said that developers can now submit apps built with “Xcode 15 beta 3 using the SDK for iOS 17 beta 3, iPadOS 17 beta 3, visionOS 1 beta, macOS 14 beta 3, tvOS 17 beta 3, and watchOS 10 beta 3 for internal and external testing.”

Last month, the iPhone maker had announced the availability of new software tools and technologies that allows developers to create app experiences for the Vision Pro headset.

With the help of the visionOS software development kit (SDK), developers can create entirely new app experiences across a range of categories, including productivity, design, gaming and more, taking advantage of the powerful and unique features of Vision Pro and visionOS.

The tech giant unveiled the Vision Pro headset earlier last month. Priced at $3,499, the headset will be available early next year, beginning with the US.

