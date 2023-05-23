scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference to kick off on June 5

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Apple on Tuesday unveiled the lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, that will help developers learn about the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

Free for all developers, WWDC23 will take place in an online format from June 5 through 9, with an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day.

Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and experts through one-on-one labs and activities in Slack for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games, said Apple.

Developers will learn how they can take their apps to the next level with a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms.

“Featuring 175 in-depth session videos, WWDC23 brings together the latest tools and technologies to give developers the chance to learn how they can create the next generation of apps and games,” Apple added.

In addition to session videos and one-on-one labs, Apple engineers and designers will host activities all week online in Slack to help developers engage in technical discussions, get answers to their questions, and connect with each other.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Snapchat now has over 200 mn monthly active users in India
Next article
'Mahila mahapanchayat' outside new Parliament building on May 28, come support us, announces Sakshi Malik from India Gate (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sourav Ganguly roped in as brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism

Sports

'Mahila mahapanchayat' outside new Parliament building on May 28, come support us, announces Sakshi Malik from India Gate (Ld)

Technology

Snapchat now has over 200 mn monthly active users in India

Technology

Microsoft brings AI to Windows 11 to unlock new productivity era

Sports

KIUG 2022: East's domination in table tennis inevitable in team titles races

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Stellenbosch FC in final after 3-3 draw with West Ham United FC in thriller

Sports

IPL 2023: Gaikwad's half-century, Conway's 40 help CSK post 172/7 against GT in Qualifier 1

News

Watch Giant Krakens Vs Evil Mermaids trailer now

Sports

Next Gen Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC play out goalless draw

Sports

Protesting wrestlers hold candlelight march to India Gate

News

Engaging piece of content is brought to life by an excellent crew: Reema Kagti

Sports

ICC charges West Indies player Devon Thomas with corruption, hands provisional suspension

Technology

American millionaire uses blood plasma from teenage son to reverse aging

Sports

Bethany Jane Mead visits Dubai Sports Council discusses ways of fruitful investment

Sports

Half court UAE final: Local Basketball stars aim to win

Sports

IBA suspends four National Federations for joining “rogue governing body”

Advertorial

Kartik Aaryan to be Superdry’s denim collection brand ambassador

Sports

ICC announces schedule for 10-team Men's World Cup Qualifier in Harare

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US