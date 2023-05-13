scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Elon Musk: Appointing new Twitter CEO will allow me to focus on Tesla

The appointment of Linda Yaccarino as Twitter CEO will free Elon Musk to devote more to Tesla and bring it back on course.

By Agency News Desk
Elon Musk: Appointing new Twitter CEO will allow me to focus on Tesla
Elon Musk _ pic courtesy twitter

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) The appointment of Linda Yaccarino, former Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, as Twitter CEO will free Elon Musk to devote more to Tesla and bring it back on course.

Musk’s role will now transition to being executive chair and CTO, “overseeing product, software and system operations.”

“Bringing on Linda allows me to devote more time to Tesla, which is exactly what I will be doing,” Musk said on Saturday.

Tesla’s operating income decreased 24 per cent to $2.7 billion in Q1 2023 as the Musk-run EV maker continues to cut prices of its vehicles.

In an earnings call with analysts, Musk said that Tesla will start delivering its long-delayed Cybertruck in the third quarter of 2023.

“It takes time to get the manufacturing line going, and this is really a very radical product. It’s not made in the way that other cars are made,” Musk said late last month.

In the first quarter, Tesla’s automotive revenue reached about $19.9 billion, an 18 per cent increase YoY.

Tesla ended the March quarter with free cash flow of $441 million, down 80 per cent from the same period last year.

The company has drastically lowered the prices of EVs across its lineup in the US and Europe, in an effort to boost sales as its stock plummeted more than 60 per cent earlier this year.

Musk had hinted that more price increases may be on the way as Tesla adjusts to the demand created by the massive price cuts.

–IANS

na/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jeremy Allen's wife Addison Timlin files for divorce after 3 years of wedlock
Next article
WhatsApp working on broadcast channel conversation along with 12 new features
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Shooting World Cup: Rhythm breaks long-standing world record, misses medal in Baku

Technology

Google with Taito working on AR Space Invaders game

Technology

WhatsApp working on broadcast channel conversation along with 12 new features

News

Jeremy Allen's wife Addison Timlin files for divorce after 3 years of wedlock

Sports

IPL 2023: Playing alongside Virat Kohli is a dream come true for Mahipal Lomror

Sports

IPL 2023: Batters like Suryakumar Yadav put bowlers under a lot of pressure, says GT assistant coach Aashish Kapoor

News

Vijay Varma drove an old ambulance to hone his driving skills for 'Dahaad'

News

Mammootty begins shoot for crime thriller 'Bazooka'

Sports

MI pacer Akash Madhwal says SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) is extraordinary

Health & Lifestyle

Steroid use associated with risk of heart disease, worse quality of life: Study

News

Anubhav Sinha is struck by nostalgia as he shares pictures from ‘Mulk’, ‘Ra.One’

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her desi look in red salwar

Technology

Give your mom gift of tech this Mother's Day with Apple products

Technology

Indian-origin Dylan Jadeja to become Riot Games CEO

Sports

IPL 2023: LSG are the most balanced team, says Virender Sehwag

News

Ayushmann Khurrana shares special message for Special Olympics Bharat Athletes ahead of Berlin Games 2023

Sports

BJP's loss in Karnataka, 'curse of protesting wrestlers!'

News

Armaan Malik calls 'HIIR' his boldest collaboration

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US