scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Asus launches Windows 11 portable gaming console 'ROG Ally' in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Taiwanese tech major Asus on Wednesday launched the first portable handheld gaming device “ROG Ally” that runs on the new Windows 11 in India.

Priced at Rs 69,990, the ROG (Republic of Gamers) Ellie is available for purchase from July 12 across online and offline stores.

“This gaming device revolutionises the realm of portable gaming experiences, boasting an immersive Full HD 120Hz display, ergonomic design, and an array of versatile connectivity options. With ROG Ally, gamers of all calibers, be it competitive esports players or gaming enthusiasts, ROG Ally sets a new standard for gaming excellence,” Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, said in a statement.

Driven by the cutting-edge AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, the Ally can breeze through AAA games and indie titles in 1080p with ease, whether gamers are playing alone or with friends, said the company.

Moreover, gamers can connect the Ally to a TV and charge it at the same time, plus it can handle multiplayer games like NBA 2K23, Moving Out, and Street Fighter V with ease.

The Ally also comes bundled with a free three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code to give gamers instant access to Microsoft’s game library the moment they unbox the machine, the company mentioned.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Padma Lakshmi replaced by 'Top Chef' winner Kristen Kish for Wisconsin-set Season 21
Next article
A trip down the memory lane as Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Devdas’ turns 21
This May Also Interest You
News

Kevin Costner ordered to pay over double amount to ex-wife for child support

News

It's going to be a culinary extravaganza for 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' -fame Yogesh Tripathi on his birthday

Sports

‘It'll be exciting to work with Babar Azam,’ says Colombo Strikers' head coach Simon

News

Fans ask ‘where is Ridhi Dogra in ‘Jawan’ trailer? Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue

News

KRK says, ‘Shehnaaz Bechari actress cum Chichori Zyada Lagti Hai’ after watching her latest song ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’

Technology

Tesla board 'probed' Musk's plan to build lavish glass house for himself

News

A trip down the memory lane as Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Devdas’ turns 21

News

Padma Lakshmi replaced by 'Top Chef' winner Kristen Kish for Wisconsin-set Season 21

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav to enter as wild card in the house

Technology

Covid virus spread widely in deer and back to humans: Study

News

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill among Global Citizen Festival 2023 headliners

News

Sushmita is a powerful performer, phenomenal to work with: Sikandar Kher

Sports

Wimbledon: Judging with the results I had here, I do consider myself favourite, says Djokovic

News

Ananya, Aditya add fuel to dating rumours after posting pics from same concert in Spain

News

Big B-starrer 'Mili', Rajesh Khanna's 'Bawarchi' and 'Koshish' to get remakes

News

Julia Fox says she's 'permanently banned' from one store for shoplifting

Technology

HP unveils new lineup of AI-powered laptops in India

Sports

Ind vs WI: It won't be a cakewalk for Yashasvi, says Aakash Chopra

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US