Ather announces new e-scooter '450S' with 3 kWh battery pack

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Homegrown electric vehicle company Ather Energy on Thursday announced a new e-scooter ‘450S’, powered by a 3 kWh battery pack, which will bring much desired performance-centric EV mobility to more commuters in the country.

Starting at Rs 1,29,999, the company will start accepting bookings for the new 450S from July onwards.

“Within the category, the 450S will break new grounds and will offer first-of-its-kind tech features in the performance scooter segment, raising the bar in terms of riding pleasure and safety while still delivering on performance,” Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, Ather Energy, said in a statement.

The 450S is expected to have an IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range of 115 km and a top speed of 90 km/h, according to the company.

Moreover, the company said that the new 450S will continue to offer the segment’s best technology and performance.

Ather also announced the new prices for the 450X product line under the now revised FAME-II framework.

The FAME II subsidy, one of the important levers that accelerated EV adoption in India, is revised to Rs 10,000 per kWh with a maximum cap of 15 per cent of the ex-factory price.

“Starting today, our best-selling scooter — 450X with Pro Pack will be available at Rs 1,65,000 (ex-showroom Bangalore), which is just marginally higher than prices in March 2023,” Ravneet S. Phokela – Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said in a statement.

–IANS

shs/prw/dpb

