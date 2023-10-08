scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Report: Ather Energy, Ola Electric see lukewarm response from investors

Ola Electric and Ather Energy are witnessing a lukewarm response from investors amid heavy losses and regulatory uncertainties, the media reported.

By Agency News Desk
Report Ather Energy, Ola Electric see lukewarm response from investors
Report Ather Energy, Ola Electric see lukewarm response from investors _ pic courtesy news agency

Despite gaining significant market shares, Indian electric two-wheeler (E2W) market leaders like Ola Electric and Ather Energy are witnessing a lukewarm response from investors amid heavy losses and regulatory uncertainties, the media reported.

According to Nikkei Asia, industry executives view the lukewarm response to Ola and Ather’s fundraising “as a warning sign despite the startups’ rapid growth” while green mobility is considered a sunshine sector.

Ather Energy “resorted to a rights issue after potential investors balked at its ask of more than $200 million at a valuation of at least $1 billion,” the report mentioned, citing people aware of the company’s plans.

Hero MotoCorp-backed EV company Ather Energy’s losses surged more than 2.5 times in the financial year 2022-23.

The EV startup reported a loss of Rs 864.5 crore in FY23, against a loss of Rs 344.1 crore in FY22, according to its annual financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Ather’s total expenses more than tripled to Rs 2,670.6 crore from Rs 757.9 crore in FY22, despite strong sales.

The surge in losses reported even after the firm’s revenue from operations grew 4.3 times to reach Rs 1,784 crore during the fiscal year ending March 2023.

Meanwhile, SoftBank-backed Ola Electric’s valuation rose just 10 per cent to $5.5 billion after a $140 million funding round led by existing backer Temasek in September, the report mentioned.

IPO-bound Ola Electric posted a net loss of Rs 784.1 crore in the financial year FY22, a four times jump from Rs 199.2 crore in FY21.

As per its FY22 results, the total expenditure stood at Rs 1,240.4 crore in the reported fiscal year.

However, FY22 figures are not comparable with FY21 as the company started delivering electric scooters from December 2021 only, according to reports.

According to investors, “while smaller fundraises will keep them going for now, growth could be impacted if they don’t manage to raise bigger rounds,” said the Nikkei Asia report.

While both startups and legacy automakers saw sales dip, the pressure is far higher on startups, which need to increase sales as well as reduce losses to attract investors, the report mentioned.

According to latest BNP Paribas India EV report, Ola Electric (Ola) continued to lose market share (month-on-month), dropping to 29 per cent (-66 bps) in September Bajaj Auto (11.1 per cent, +57 bp) gained the most market share, while Ola lost the most, followed by Okinawa.

Among the top-five original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), monthly sales volume rose the most for Bajaj Auto, while it declined the most for Okinawa, said the report.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
YouTube, Telegram respond to IT Ministry’s notice on child sexual abuse material
Next article
Myntra's Big Fashion Festival is live: Grab irresistible offers by top brands across 23 lakh products
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US