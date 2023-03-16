scorecardresearch
Automotive platform myTVS picks Oracle Fusion Cloud to boost business efficiency

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Automotive aftermarket digital platform myTVS, part of the $2 billion TVS Mobility group on Thursday said it has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to unify operations and improve business efficiency.

With Oracle Fusion Applications for finance and supply chain, myTVScan integrate and digitise processes, enhance business insights, and improve decision making to support future expansion.

myTVS is the leading digital aftermarket AI platform that provides a unique business model by decoupling customer value chain and delivers digital services to 3 million customers, 20K retailers and 25K garages across the country.

“With Oracle Fusion Applications, we can standardise processes and create a single source of truth to improve the speed and quality of decisions and enable our organisation to quickly respond to changes in supply and demand,” said G. Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director for myTVS.

myTVS’ finance and operations data were dispersed across multiple siloed on-premises applications and selected Oracle Fusion Applications to improve financial insights and better match inventory with customer demand.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM) will give its supply chain leaders real-time visibility into inventory across various distribution centres and items in transit, streamline the procurement process, and significantly reduce the ordering cycle time.

“With the depth and breadth of Oracle Fusion Applications and continuous quarterly updates, myTVS will be able to increase efficiency and reduce costs as it scales up operations to meet demand,” said Adrian Johnston, Senior Vice President, Cloud Applications, Japan & Asia Pacific, Oracle.

Oracle Fusion Applications helps organisations take advantage of the cloud to break down silos, standardise processes, and manage financial, supply chain, HR and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform.

