AWS launches 1st space tech accelerator programme in India

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday launched the first space tech accelerator programme in India with support from T-Hub and Minfy.

AWS Space Accelerator: India, a technical, business, and mentorship opportunity designed to foster startups focused on space technology, and accelerate their development.

This is AWS’ first accelerator programme focused on startups in the space sector, and follows the MoU it signed with ISRO and IN-SPACe in September last year, which envisions to nurture startups in space tech and support innovation in the sector.

“Technologies such as generative AI open transformative opportunities for space-tech, and we are committed to help startups innovate and develop sustainable solutions for the space sector,” Clint Crosier, Director, Aerospace and Satellite, AWS, said in a statement.

Applications for the AWS Space Accelerator: India programme are now open for submission.

According to the company, the 14-week accelerator programme will provide India-based startups with dedicated business resources, expertise, and guidance around technology and business capabilities, and help them leverage AWS to build, grow, and scale their missions.

Startups qualifying for the programme can receive an array of benefits, including up to $100,000 in AWS credits, as well as guidance from experts at ISRO, IN-SPACe, and AWS, and business and technology support from T-Hub and Minfy.

Startups will learn about space domain technologies and applications, and how to leverage space data and build scalable solutions using cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning, including the potential to apply generative Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“India has world-class talent in the space sector, and we look forward to collaborating with ISRO, IN-SPACe, T-Hub and Minfy through this initiative to nurture space-tech innovation in the country,” said Shalini Kapoor, Director and Chief Technologist, Public Sector, AWS India Private Limited.

ISRO, as part of its focus to create awareness on space-tech and develop India’s space sector, will explore the provisions of the MoU with AWS, and extend the necessary support, in line with the prevailing guidelines of the department, to foster startup innovation in the country.

