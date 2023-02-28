scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Bad dreams in childhood may signal Parkinson's risk in adulthood

By News Bureau

London, Feb 28 (IANS) Children experiencing bad dreams and nightmares persistently may be at risk of developing cognitive impairment (including dementia) and Parkinson’s disease in adulthood, finds a study.

Distressing dreams in middle-aged and older adults have previously been associated with an increased risk of developing dementia and Parkinson’s.

But the study, published in the eClinical Medicine journal showed that children who experienced persistent nightmares between the ages of seven and 11 were nearly twice as likely to develop cognitive impairment by age 50.

The study is the first to find an association between distressing dreams during childhood and an increased risk of developing cognitive impairment or Parkinson’s, said researchers from the University of Birmingham in the UK.

The number of people living with dementia is projected to triple from 50 million to 150 million globally within the next three decades, and the number living with Parkinson’s disease is set to reach 14 million by 2040.

Both dementia and Parkinson’s cause distress for those affected, and the economic costs of the two conditions combined exceeds $1 trillion annually.

“Given that distressing dream frequency is a relatively stable trait from early childhood to middle adulthood, this raises the possibility that having regular distressing dreams as a child may be a very early indicator of dementia and Parkinson’s risk,” said researchers.

For the study, the team analysed data from 6,991 children, of which 3.8 per cent or 267 developed cognitive impairment or Parkinson’s.

Compared with children who never had distressing dreams, children who had persistent distressing dreams had an 85 per cent increased risk of developing cognitive impairment or Parkinson’s by age 50.

“Having persistent distressing dreams during childhood may be associated with an increased risk of developing cognitive impairment or Parkinson’s in adulthood,” said Abidemi I Otaiku from the varsity.

However, Otaiku stressed the need for further studies to confirm the findings and to determine whether treating distressing dreams during early life may lower the risk of dementia and Parkinson’s.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Previous article
Evernote parent Bending Spoons lays off 129 employees
Next article
Google's non-compliance will hit us hard, lament leading Indian startups
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google's non-compliance will hit us hard, lament leading Indian startups

Technology

Evernote parent Bending Spoons lays off 129 employees

Technology

Apple breached antitrust law in Spotify case: European Commission

Technology

How to reduce risk of dementia

News

Depression is not madness: Divya Dutta

News

'MasterChef India': Garima Arora challenges contestants to test their cooking skills

News

Ronit Agarwal heaps praise on his co-stars in 'What A Kismat'

News

Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur celebrate 25 years of togetherness; Mini says, 'Hidden gems from a quarter century ago'

Sports

IND vs AUS: Rohit maintains suspense over Rahul-Gill conundrum before start of Indore Test

News

'Yeh hai Mohabbatein' actor Aayush reveals why he took break from industry

Health & Lifestyle

'Watermelon and football' sized tumours removed from man's abdomen

News

'I was bullied by Sushant Singh on set', says 'Rana Naidu' actor Abhishek Banerjee

News

Travis Barker to undergo surgery to repair injured finger

News

Khushi Dubey learnt stunts for third season of 'Aashiqana'

News

Jennifer Coolidge had near-death experience in her garden

Sports

Injuries affect Athletic Club on eve of Copa del Rey derby in Pamplona

News

Why Ashim Ahluwalia was excited about making 'Class' for Indian audience

News

HCA issues statement on why NTR Jr didn't attend ceremony to calm fans down

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US