scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Balu Chaturvedula appointed as India country head of Walmart Global Tech

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Walmart Global Tech, the technology arm of retail giant Walmart, on Tuesday said it has appointed Balu Chaturvedula as its new Country Head for India. 

Based out of Bengaluru, Chaturvedula will be responsible for leading Walmart Global Tech’s vision in India, driving a culture of innovation and supporting the delivery of seamless experiences for Walmart’s customers, members and associates.

 “Chaturvedula’s vast technical expertise and tenure as a Walmart leader will immensely benefit our efforts as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer.” said Suresh Kumar, Executive Vice President, Global CTO and Chief Development Officer, Walmart. 

Chaturvedula most recently served as Vice President, Supply Chain Technology for Walmart’s US Omni Tech organisation.

He succeeds Hari Vasudev, who will transition to a global role in Bentonville, Arkansas as Executive Vice President, Global Tech Platforms. 

”These are interesting times, with emerging technologies and their potential to transform retail experiences and positively impact the lives of people. I am excited for the opportunity to further contribute to our growth,” said Chaturvedula.

He joined Walmart in 2015 and during his tenure, he played a vital role in building the fulfillment technology that focused on delivering a flawless experience for each customer order while reducing costs.

He has played an integral role in nurturing the supply chain talent in India.

Prior to Walmart, Chaturvedula worked with organisations such as HP, Yahoo! and Motorola.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Uorfi Javed criticises Manisha Rani for 'forcibly kissing' Abdu Rozik
Next article
NASA's Parker Solar Probe makes 16th close flyby of Sun
This May Also Interest You
Technology

NASA's Parker Solar Probe makes 16th close flyby of Sun

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Uorfi Javed criticises Manisha Rani for 'forcibly kissing' Abdu Rozik

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Jad Hadid offers a heartfelt apology after being in center of controversy

Technology

Amazon introduces new product customisation feature in India

News

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Raatan Kaaliyan' fuses Punjabi and pop

Technology

Quasar 'clocks' show Universe running 5 times slower soon after Big Bang

Technology

Sun releases strong X-class solar flare, triggers radio blackouts on Earth

Technology

iQOO launches 'Neo 7 Pro' with 20W FlashCharge, 50MP ultra-sensing camera in India

News

Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury during shooting for ‘Jawan’ in US, undergoes surgery

News

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ trailer is all about love, family, drama and laughter

News

Hemant Kher roped in to play manipulative businessman in ‘Pushpa Impossible’

Technology

Mastodon sees 294K increase in active users over weekend: CEO

Technology

Smartwatches may help detect Parkinson's 7 years before symptoms appear

News

Cate Blanchett feels she has to fight for the right to be an artiste while in Australia

Technology

China restricts exports of key materials used to make computer chips

Dialogues

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dialogues: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s funny dialogues in this twisted love story

News

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ manages to get only Rs 4 cr on first Monday

News

Ekta Kapoor tore Smriti Irani’s contract days before hiring her for ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US