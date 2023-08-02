scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Be responsible and debate on data protection bill: MoS IT tells Oppn

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The Opposition must behave responsibly and come forward to debate and deliberate on the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) bill which is likely to be presented in Parliament this week, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on
Wednesday.

According to a Lok Sabha document, the much-awaited data protection bill is likely to be tabled in the Parliament on August 3.

“We are ready for the debate on DPDP and other important bills but the Opposition is not and is busy disrupting the proceedings. As responsible MPs, they must come forward and debate on these key bills that will improve millions of citizens’ lives,” Chandrasekhar told reporters here.

“I request the Opposition to respect the Parliament and debate on the bills,” he added.

The data protection bill, aimed at safeguarding personal data, was approved by the Cabinet last month.

Primarily, the DPDP Bill has received considerable endorsement from academicians, policymakers and industry players, and will enable India to

safeguard citizen data with a light touch approach,” according to industry experts.

The data protection bill specifies norms on management of personal data of residents in India and requires explicit consent from people whose data is collected and used.

Gowree Gokhale, leader of the IP, technology, media and telecom practice at Nishith Desai Associates said that the bill is a much-awaited legislation.

The industry will need to work closely with the government so that the rules are simple and implementable, especially for the startup ecosystem,

Gokhale said.

“The last version of the Bill was much simpler than the earlier versions. Various industries had given feedback on several aspects e.g. cross border

transfer, handling of children’s data, deemed consent provisions, the powers of the board in levying penalties,” said Gokhale.

The Bill also outlines practices for entities that collect personal data, how that data should be stored and processed to ensure there is no breach.

–IANS

na/shb

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
I am not playing only to seal a spot in the World Cup, says Shardul after Player of the Match performance against West Indies
Next article
Ayushmann Khurrana to ‘Ayushwoman’, actor wishes to be nominated in Best Actress category too
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung launches 110-inch Micro LED TV in India

News

Akshay Oberoi on his 'Fighter' role: I grew up watching 'Top Gun', never thought I'd essay a pilot

Sports

Bilawal Bhutto-led panel to hold meeting decide on Pakistan's ODI WC participation: Report

News

WGA strikers finally agree to a negotiation date with studios and streamers

News

Abhinav Shukla reacts to Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy rumors

Technology

Tinder to launch 'high-end' membership, product refresh this fall

Technology

Microsoft rolls out spatial audio on Teams for desktop

News

Zendaya mourns ‘Euphoria’ co-actor Angus Cloud’s death

Technology

Lost decade to India's Techade, telecom sector has come of age: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

News

Ashutosh Gowariker ‘stunned, shocked’ on learning about ‘Lagaan’ art director’s death

News

Shehnaaz Gill gifts her brother Shehbaz Badesha a luxury car

News

Lakshmi Manchu is captivated by Rohit Shetty's cop films

News

Lizzo accused of sexual harassment and weight-shaming

Sports

'Some days we play like the best team and some days we just get steamrolled', says Sahi Hope after series loss against India

Technology

Planet Labs to lay off 10% of workforce amid restructuring

News

Kylie Jenner got 'dumped' by Timothee Chalamet after 7 months of dating

News

Beyonce pays tribute to fan who died after being stabbed for 'voguing' to her song

Technology

Musk's X corp sues anti-hate firm over ‘improperly’ accessing Twitter data

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US