Beijing's number of major AI firms exceeds 1,000

By News Bureau

Beijing, Feb 13 (IANS) Beijing had 1,048 major artificial intelligence (AI) companies as of October 2022, accounting for 29 per cent of the national total, according to a report on the capital’s AI development released on Monday.

The report, released by the municipal bureau of economy and information, noted that Beijing boasts the top industrial agglomeration capacity in China and that it has a well-developed AI industry chain, Xinhua news agency reported.

The city has more than 40,000 professionals in core AI technologies and has produced the most published papers on AI in the country, the report said.

The number of smart factories and digitalized workshops in Beijing reached 36 and 47, respectively, in 2022.

In 2023, Beijing will guide enterprises, research institutes, open-source communities, and others to collaborate for the achievement of core AI technology innovation. It will also support top firms in creating ChatGPT-style large models to strive for new breakthroughs in the development of the AI industry, according to the report.

