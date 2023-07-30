scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Belly fat doesn't raise diabetes risk for all, may protect some: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, July 30 (IANS) While conventional wisdom holds that storing fat around your belly puts you at increased risk for Type 2 diabetes, a surprising new study suggests it may not hold true for all people.

The study, published in the scientific journal eLife, showed that naturally occurring variations in our genes can lead some people to store fat at the waist but also protect them from diabetes.

“There is a growing body of evidence for metabolically healthy obesity. In this condition, people who would normally be at risk for cardiovascular diseases and diabetes because they are obese are actually protected from adverse effects of their obesity. In our study, we found a genetic link that may explain how this occurs in certain individuals,” said researcher Mete Civelek, from Center for Public Health Genomics at the University of Virginia in the US.

“Understanding various forms of obesity is important to tailor treatments for individuals who are at high risk for adverse effects of obesity,” Civelek added.

One of the metrics doctors use to determine if a patient has metabolic syndrome is abdominal obesity. This is often calculated by comparing the patient’s waist and hip measurements.

But the research suggests that, for at least some patients, it may not be that simple. In the future, doctors may want to check a patient’s genes to determine how to best guide the person down the road to good health.

They might prioritise weight loss for patients whose genes put them at increased risk but place less emphasis on it for patients with protective gene variants.

“We found that among the hundreds of regions in our genomes which increase our propensity to accumulate excess fat in our abdomens, there are five which have an unexpected role,” said lead author Yonathan Aberra, doctoral candidate at UVA’s Department of Biomedical Engineering.

“To our surprise, these five regions decrease an individual’s risk for Type 2 diabetes.”

As medicine grows more sophisticated, understanding the role of naturally occurring gene variations will play an important role in ensuring patients get the best, most tailored treatments.

–IANS

rvt/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar tells Pooja Bhatt she feels 'unsafe' around Elvish Yadav
Next article
Apple's new iOS 16.6 update fixes iPhone security flaws
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple's new iOS 16.6 update fixes iPhone security flaws

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar tells Pooja Bhatt she feels 'unsafe' around Elvish Yadav

News

Mark Ronson forced to scrap some 'great songs' from 'Barbie'

Sports

Ajinkya Rahane pulls out of Leicestershire stint for One-Day Cup

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt and Salman Khan talk about their 'rough' journey

Technology

Critical & emerging technologies to emerge as important metrics of power: Jaishankar

Technology

New malware targeting Android users to steal sensitive data using OCR

News

Sinead O'Connor believed Donald Trump was Satan reincarnated

News

Angelina Jolie wants to date someone up to her 'impossibly high' standards

News

Oppenheimer urged Nehru to bar thorium exports to US for its N-goals

News

The Gita did more than just give Oppenheimer a quote that outlived him

Sports

Croatia Open: Wawrinka reaches final with win over Sonego

News

Affair that got Oppenheimer cast as a communist, tailed by the FBI

News

Halle Berry seen skateboarding in bikini ahead of her 57th birthday

News

The Mattel doll loses out to Nolan, the Bomb and the Gita in India

News

Usha Uthup to be a part of musical love saga 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'

Technology

India innovations helping Samsung create seamless multi-device experiences globally

Sports

'Will always look at the bigger picture': Rahul Dravid defends experimentation in ODIs against West Indies

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US