BGMI developer Krafton's 'Road To Valor: Empires' crosses 3.35 Lakh downloads

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton on Monday announced that its newly launched real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game ‘Road to Valor: Empires’ crossed 3.35 lakhs downloads across both Play Store and App Store.

The gaming company also released the May update for Road to Valor: Empires.

The new update (Forge Update 1.15) will give players the opportunity to earn more rewards by watching ads, plus the update includes enhancements to the game’s user interface to improve its functionality and ease of use.

The new update also brings improvements to several units, weapons and buildings, which include ‘Mythic Units – Oni of Nightmares’ that has received an improved attack radius, while ‘Manticore’s Rampage’ attack will now cause poison damage and ‘Zahak’ has improved attack motion.

‘War Elephants’ has received improvements in attack damage and reduced deployment time.

Moreover, under ‘Siege Weapons’, the number of summoned units of trained auxilia in the Trojan Horse has been changed from 10 to 5.

Now, ‘Archer Training Camp’ will witness an increase in training speed, ‘Gate of Xerxes’ has reduced deployment time, and ‘Quicksand’ will also receive changes in duration.

‘Guardian’s Trial’ level of difficulty has been adjusted, the company said.

Meanwhile, Krafton has led a Series A funding round of $10 million in One Impression, a global influencer marketing platform, which aims to expand its global footprint this year, starting with South East Asia and the UAE.

With this investment, the startup aims to reach $40 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 2024.

–IANS

shs/vd

