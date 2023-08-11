scorecardresearch
BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Fintech major BharatPe on Friday launched its new Android point of sale (PoS) terminal called BharatPeSwipe Android that offers multiple modes for digital payment acceptance, including debit/credit cards, UPI, mobile wallets and QR code.

Powered by Android 10 operating system, the new device has a 5.5-inch HD touch screen and a long-lasting battery, supports fast charging, and is compatible with 4G and Wi-Fi for better connectivity.

Supported by the BharatPe merchant app, the POS solution offers a simple and intuitive interface with the convenience of instant settlements and single point reconciliation for transactions across BharatPe QR and BharatPe Swipe.

With BharatPeSwipe Android, merchants can also accept QR payments via dynamic QR generated on the machine, as well as generate physical receipts for the QR payments done, said the company.

“The latest addition to our product suite is a powerful yet simple-to-use device that will further enable our merchants to offer their customers a seamless and secure payment experience. It aims to cater to a wide range of merchants across segments including the small merchants,” said Nalin Negi, CFO and interim CEO, BharatPe.

The merchant dashboard on the machine enables efficient management of transactions and settlements with a customizable view as per the requirement of the merchant.

BharatPe will give its merchants an option to upgrade from the Linux based POS to the new Android POS device.

With the launch of BharatPe Swipe Android, it plans to double its POS network count over the next 12 months,

The company, which had launched Linux based POS devices in the year 2020, already has a network of over 2 lakh POS machines across more than 400 cities.

“The infrastructure for various payment acceptance offerings including point of sales (PoS) has been growing not only in metros and tier 1 cities, but also in tier 2 and 3 cities. We are bullish about our growth in the POS category with the launch of BharatPe Swipe Android devices,” said Sandeep Indurkar, Chief Business Officer-Banking and Alliances, BharatPe.

Currently serving 1 crore merchants, the company processes more than 300 million UPI transactions per month.

