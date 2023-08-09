scorecardresearch
Bharti Airtel rolls out 5G on 26 GHz spectrum across all 22 telecom circles

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said the company has rolled out 5G services on 26 GHz spectrum across all 22 telecom circles in the country.

The roll-out has been done in accordance to the norms set by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for complying to the minimum roll-out obligation criteria, the telecom major said in a statement.

As required by the DoT, the company said it has fulfilled the application criteria and requisition for complying to minimum roll out obligation norms following which the DoT has carried out testing in Mumbai LSA.

“With broader 5G opportunities enabled by 26 GHz, the company is poised to continuously drive innovation to create ultimate Airtel 5G Plus experiences for its customers,” said Airtel.

“The performance on the ground has demonstrated remarkable potential and the growing momentum of 5G adoption,” it added.

Bharat Airtel has so far rolled out 5G services in close to 5,000 cities and towns in the country, since the 5G announcement in October last year.

Earlier this month, the company announced its audited consolidated results for the first quarter ended June 30. The consolidated revenues for Q1FY24 at Rs 37,440 crore, that grew 14.1 per cent (on-year).

India revenues stood at Rs 26,375 crore, increased by 13.1 per cent YoY.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
