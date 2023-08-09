Big Data, Cloud & AI top tech themes with most job postings in Q2 2023: Report

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Key tech themes with the most job postings in the second quarter (Q2) of this year include Big Data, Cloud and AI, a new report showed on Wednesday.

Q2 2023 saw many companies across the globe announcing layoffs amidst a continuous decline in job postings, reveals GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Major players like JP Morgan Chase & Co, Walmart, Credit Suisse Group AG and Ford Motor Co were among the companies that have announced job cuts.

Despite this, the Retail, Technology and Communications industries exhibited resilience.

The report also revealed that the global hiring activity (posted jobs) continued to decline by 15 per cent year-over-year (YoY) and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q2 2023.

However, the Middle East and Africa, South and Central America experienced an increase in job postings.

On the other hand, countries with notable growth in new jobs include Japan, Czech Republic and Brazil.

“In terms of themes, e-Commerce, Social Media, Edtech, and 3D Printing were the other notable themes with higher job postings,” the report said.

The launch of Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Bard led to a substantial increase in AI-related job opportunities.

“A remarkable 106 per cent YoY growth in roles with exposure to Enterprise Social Networking and Collaboration Platforms serves as an example supporting the adoption of these technologies,” explained Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData.

–IANS

aj/ksk