scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

BigBasket’s B2B arm Supermarket Grocery Supplies’ losses swell 21%: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Tata Group-owned BigBasket’s B2B arm Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd’s losses widened 21 per cent to Rs 215.2 crore in FY23, the media reported on Wednesday.

The unit registered a turnover of Rs 2,261.3 crore for the fiscal year, The Economic Times reported.

In FY22, Supermarket Grocery Supplies’ losses were Rs 177.9 crore at an operating revenue of Rs 1,707.2 crore.

BigBasket, which is reportedly aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) in the near future, had raised $200 million from its primary investor Tata Digital in December last year.

Tata Digital owns a 64.3 per cent stake in BigBasket’s parent company Supermarket Grocery Supplies.

UK-based CDC Group and Mirae Asset are among the other investors in Supermarket Grocery Supplies.

Meanwhile, online grocery delivery firm Innovative Retail Concepts, which operates as BigBasket, posted widening of loss to Rs 1,535 crore for FY23, according to data by private company research platform Tofler.

The company had posted a loss of around Rs 812 crore in 2021-22. The company’s revenue increased by 5 per cent to Rs 7,462 crore.

“The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 8,998 crore,” the report said.

Collection from groceries and household products constituted 97 per cent of its total operating revenue, which grew 4.3 per cent to Rs 7,175 crore in FY23.

–IANS

na/arm

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'About My Father' director: 'Kim Cattrall is one of the funniest women on the planet'
This May Also Interest You
News

'About My Father' director: 'Kim Cattrall is one of the funniest women on the planet'

News

Billy Porter says he is forced to sell his New York home due to ongoing Hollywood strikes

News

Netizens disappointed with Ranveer Singh as ‘Don’, say ‘Isiliye wait nahi kar rahe the’

Sports

Legendary spinner Mushtaq Ahmed reveals what makes LPL 2023 star Wanindu Hasaranga special

Sports

We're using Durand Cup for AFC Champions League preparation, says Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham

Dialogues

Made in Heaven Season 2 Dialogues: Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur’s motivating dialogues as wedding planners

News

Kumkum Bhagya: Mihika to go missing right before engagement ceremony with Ranbir

Technology

Big Data, Cloud & AI top tech themes with most job postings in Q2 2023: Report

News

Sandra Bullock, late Bryan Randall seen dancing on a moonlit night in an old video

Health & Lifestyle

People’s everyday pleasures like listening to music may improve cognitive performance: Study

Technology

Company sacks employee after using keystroke tech to monitor her WFH output

News

Karan Kundrra pranks Tejasswi Prakash, proposes a fun date night

News

132nd Durand Cup theme song released

News

Amit Sadh's 'Ghuspaith Between Borders' selected for Rhode Island International Film Fest

News

Travis Scott breaks all records as his album 'Utopia' trends No.1 on Billboard 200

News

Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre's son Daniel Sancho Bronchalo charged with murder

Technology

WhatsApp working on passkey support for Android beta

Sports

I agree with Pragyan Ojha on expediting Tilak Varma for No. 4 position in ODI: Aakash Chopra

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US