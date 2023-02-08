scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Binance allegations false and misleading, WazirX tells users

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has said that allegations levied by global crypto company Binance are false and misleading.

In a statement, Nischal Shetty-run WazieX said that its users do not have to be concerned about Binance’s announcement.

“We have made arrangements to ensure that WazirX’s digital assets are stored in accordance with industry-leading standards. Users can continue to trade, deposit, and withdraw their funds as usual,” the company said.

Binance late last month sent WazirX an ultimatum demanding that the exchange remove what it referred to as a “false and misleading narrative” or stop utilising its crypto wallets by February 3.

However, Binance later said in a blog post that it was making an exception and inviting WazirX to “work out arrangements to withdraw any remaining assets in the relevant accounts.”

WazirX replied, saying it had begun the process of transferring assets to wallets, and expected the process to be completed “within the next few hours.”

WazirX now says the allegations made by Binance in their blog are false and unsubstantiated.

“As far as Binance’s actions are concerned, we are taking the necessary steps to seek recourse and protect our legal rights,” it added.

The tussle first erupted in August last year after Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on WazirX’s Singapore-based parent company Zanmai Lab and Binance completely disowning the Shetty-run platform.

On November 21, 2019, Binance said it had “acquired” WazirX.

Amid the controversy, Zanmai Lab had said in a statement that “WazirX is a platform co-operated by Zanmai Labs Pvt. Ltd. (Zanmai Labs) and Binance”.

After the ED raids on Zanmai Labs, Binance first disowned WazirX, and then said that it is removing the off-chain fund transfer channel between WazirX and Binance.

Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance, had said in a tweet thread that the company “does not own any equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity operating WazirX and established by the original founders”.

–IANS

na/svn/

Previous article
Apple expanding 'Communication Safety' feature to more countries
Next article
Binance allegations false and misleading, WazirX tells users
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US