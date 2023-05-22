scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Biz2Credit to hire 200 for digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Digital lending platform Biz2Credit on Monday said it will hire 200 people in India in the next few months for its software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based platform called Biz2X.

In a bid to expand its footprint in the domestic market, the company will target fresh talent from top-tier academic institutions, including IITs, BITS Pilani, NIT Delhi and more.

Biz2X enables financial institutions to provide a customised online lending experience for their small and midsize business customers.

“We’re committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and creating an enabling environment for our employees, thereby setting a benchmark for excellence in the digital lending space,” said Vijay Kumar Jamwal, HR Head of Biz2X.

The company will recruit in domains such as data science, product development and product engineering teams.

Biz2Credit said it experienced a 44 per cent growth in 2022 compared to the previous year. This year, they are projecting a growth rate of over 70 per cent.

With the current employee strength of over 300 in India, the company also plans to expand Biz2X’s footprint in Pune, Noida, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regions.

With over 750 employees globally, the company is building next-generation business lending solutions.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mouni Roy gears up for Cannes debut: 'Can't wait to showcase my passion for cinema'
Next article
IPL 2023: I told Sachin, we would have loved to bat on this pitch, Lara says of Wankhede belter after SRH's defeat
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Rising from the ranks, late-starter Madhwal emerges as a go-to bowler at Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: I told Sachin, we would have loved to bat on this pitch, Lara says of Wankhede belter after SRH's defeat

News

Mouni Roy gears up for Cannes debut: 'Can't wait to showcase my passion for cinema'

News

Michael J. Fox tells Whoopi Goldberg he regrets turning down his 'Ghost' role

Sports

IPL 2023: I should have finished the chase; was hitting the ball towards the end, says Vijay Shankar

Sports

IPL 2023: It's just that it didn't click this season, says Bangar on Karthik's poor finishing form

Sports

Gill's got strong wrists and beautiful timing: Brett Lee on Shubman's ton against RCB

News

Amit Sadh's 'Ghuspaith' is a tribute to late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui

News

Tina Datta lends her voice for a sequence in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'

Technology

Samsung Galaxy A14 with 50MP triple camera, 5000mAh battery in India

Others

Shilpa Khatwani: Spreading laughter and influencing hearts in the digital world

News

Ali Fazal's 'Kandahar' to release in over 2,000 screens in the US alone

News

Soundarya Sharma along with Adhik Mehta brings a ‘Khoobsurat’ romantic song in the mesmerizing voice of Neha Kakkar and Raghav Chaitanya

Health & Lifestyle

Covid mRNA booster vax in early pregnancy did not raise miscarriage risk

Sports

IPL 2023: Missed a few runs from the middle order consistently throughout the season, admits du Plessis

Technology

China hits back at Biden, bans US-based Micron over 'national security risks'

News

Ghar Banduk Biryani' is a story of oppression told through black comedy, action

Fashion & Lifestyle

Recluse Jack Nicholson makes another public appearance with son

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US