scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

BlackBerry expands global cybersecurity software development in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) BlackBerry on Thursday announced that it is expanding its global software development capability with a new cybersecurity hub in India, with facilities dually located in Bengaluru and Noida.

The company is also adding local expertise to its global software and services teams in multiple locations, as well as using Cylance AI to help stop cyberattacks in India and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Cylance AI is BlackBerry’s next-gen cybersecurity software which is in its seventh generation that boasts the industry’s largest malware database, trained on billions of diverse threat data sets over several years of real-world operation.

“By expanding BlackBerry’s global software and services footprint to India, we will enhance support for our customers and partners in APAC and Japan, while nurturing the next generation of cyber-defenders who want to upskill in AI and Machine Learning, Shishir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, BlackBerry Cybersecurity, said in a statement.

This new regional expansion plan will augment BlackBerry’s existing software and services teams based in Canada, the US and Europe.

By the end of 2023, BlackBerry’s India cybersecurity hub plans to have more than 100 employees specialising in areas such as Generative AI and Machine Learning (ML), data science and analytics, threat intelligence, networks, Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), cloud and software development.

–IANS

shs/na

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google sees huge opportunities for future of AI in S.Korea
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google sees huge opportunities for future of AI in S.Korea

Technology

Generative AI making waves in medical device industry: Report

News

Last Minute India's 'Jaane Anjaane' is about the transformative process of caving in to love

News

Triple strike cripples Hollywood; 'Gladiator 2', 'Mortal Kombat 2', 'White Lotus 3' on pause

News

For Shirley Setia, the 'best part' of 'Sach Bata Mujhe' was the Tokyo shoot

Technology

New AI-powered robot 'companions' may combat human loneliness

Technology

100% committed to produce chips, display glass in India: Vedanta Chairman

Technology

Google's AI chatbot 'Bard' now available in 9 Indian languages

Technology

Xbox introduces voice reporting feature

Technology

Man jailed for 3 years for leaking Samsung's edge panel tech to China

News

'Succession', 'The Last Of Us', 'White Lotus', 'Ted Lasso' lead the pack at 2023 Emmy nominations

Technology

Webb celebrates 1st year of science with stunning images of Sun-like stars

Sports

Vinesh Phogat is in deep trouble! NADA issues notice for whereabouts failure

Technology

Google Pay introduces UPI LITE in India for faster transactions

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Player Development Programme might unearth talents like Haris Rauf in Zimbabwe, says Durban Qalandars coach Mansoor Rana

Technology

Garmin announces new smartwatch series with AMOLED display in India

News

Shah Rukh Khan has a hilarious response to troll asking if he buys his own film’s ticket

Technology

Special prayers at the Moon God Temple in TN ahead of Chandrayaan-3 mission

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US