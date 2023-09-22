scorecardresearch
Blinkit starts home delivery of 'Make-in-India' iPhone 15, 15 Plus

Following the success of hosting Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro on the platform last year, Zomato-owned quick grocery delivery platform Blinkit on Friday

Blinkit starts home delivery of 'Make-in-India' iPhone 15, 15 Plus
Following the success of hosting Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro on the platform last year, Zomato-owned quick grocery delivery platform Blinkit on Friday said that they again partnered with Unicorn, Apple premium reseller to deliver the latest ‘Make-in-India’ iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at your doorsteps if you live in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are now officially going on sale in India, including on the Blinkit platform.

Blinkit customers will be able to avail no-cost EMI, low-cost EMI and cashback up to Rs 5,000 on eligible HDFC cards.

“This unique association is global first and we are certain this will lead to pure joy for our customers who appreciate the convenience of getting highly anticipated products delivered to their doorstep, almost instantly,” Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Blinkit, said in a statement.

Dhindsa also shared the development on X, adding “Super proud of the platform that can put the new iPhone in your hands on launch day in 10 minutes!”.

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black finishes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

