Bluesky to add 'rate limits' to enhance network stability, security

San Francisco, Aug 23 (IANS) Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) rival Bluesky has announced that it will impose’ rate limits’ to enhance its network stability and security, but assured users their posting experience would not be impacted.

This decision comes after Bluesky saw an increase in traffic after Musk announced that X would discontinue the “block” function, prompting users to look for alternatives, reports TechCrunch.

On August 18, shortly after Musk’s announcement, Bluesky buckled under the strain of increased traffic. When trying to view posts, users experienced slow load times and the occasional error message. Images and graphics took a long time to load as well.

Later that day, the problems were resolved, and Bluesky welcomed the new users by announcing that it had set a new traffic record, the report said.

“Early today, we experienced degraded performance on our server, causing the app to be slow for users, but this is now resolved,” Bluesky informed users in a post.

With stability and performance top of mind, the company said it will implement some application rate limits for specific actions such as password resets and user handle updates.

“This update should not affect your experience on the service,” the company explained.

The new release is rolling out now to iOS and the web, with Android to follow shortly.

Meanwhile, Bluesky has announced that it is replacing the ‘What’s Hot’ feed with a new ‘Discover’ feed.

The new Discover feed is a more complex feed that will evolve over time, the company said in a blogpost.

Unlike the What’s Hot feed, the new feed will be customised for what users like to see, while still giving them a view into what’s trending in the network.

