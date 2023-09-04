B’luru has potential to become world no 1 in IT, BT exports: K’taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Monday that Bengaluru is number one in IT and BT exports and has all the potential to be number one in the world. “Our government is committed to achieve it. Overall Bengaluru and Karnataka are ideally positioned to continue to lead the country in innovation and technology,” he stated.

Addressing the event of interaction with the industry leaders ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), CM Siddaramaiah stated, “I gladly welcome the industry leaders, founders, investors, technology enthusiasts for breakfast

meeting with IT, BT and electronic company CEOs ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.”

Karnataka state is all set to lead the country in terms of digital future. Congress leaders in Karnataka recognised the potential of the IT sector in the state. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, we laid the foundation for the state’s IT ecosystem, he said.

Based on the vision of former PM late Rajiv Gandhi by promoting policies that encouraged investment in technology and infrastructure, the Congress-led government introduced Karnataka state’s first IT policy in 1992, he

maintained.

CM Siddaramaiah stated that this policy laid the groundwork for development of the Electronics City which eventually became the symbol of India’s IT prowess. Congress has always given stability to the political system, governance and administration in the state. “We are committed to providing a stable and predictable policy environment to make long term commitments.”

“BTS is an event that stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation, technology and progress. As we gather here today at the heart of India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru, we celebrate not just our remarkable technological achievements but also the indomitable spirit of innovation that has come to define our state,” he added.

This summit is a testament to unwavering dedication to fostering an ecosystem that nurtures and propels cutting edge technology. The state government will ensure to bridge the gap between academia and industry, he stated.

CM Siddaramaiah maintained that Karnataka’s technology prowess expands beyond its borders. “We are committed to using our technological prowess in connection with global warming, cyber security and environmental issues.

To ease traffic jams, public transport would be reformed and infrastructure would be developed. The Metro network is being expanded at a fast pace and the Metro connection to the Bengaluru International Airport would be

completed soon, the CM assured.

The Taiwanese Electronics company, Foxconn has declared that it would open its manufacturing unit at Devanahalli region. Anekal, Doddaballapura cities have opportunities for investments. These cities are located close to

Bengaluru and their proximity is going to be an advantage.

Various companies have shown their interest to invest and establish IT parks in Mangaluru city, he stated.