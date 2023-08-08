scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Boeing postpones 1st Starliner astronaut launch for NASA to 2024

By Agency News Desk

Washington, Aug 8(IANS) Boeing said that it has again stalled the first crewed flight of its Starliner capsule and it now plans to take off next year.

Starliner’s astronaut launch, which is already running years behind schedule, was scheduled to lift off to the International Space Station (ISS) on July 21 with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

“Based on the current plans, we’re anticipating that we’re going to be ready with the spacecraft in early March (2024). That does not mean that we have a launch date in early March. That means that we are ready with the spacecraft then,” Mark Nappi, Boeing’s Starliner vice president and programme manager, said during a press conference on Monday.

“What I know everybody would like is (a) launch date. The vehicle will be ready in the March timeframe,” added Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme.

Starliner’s Crew Flight Test, or CFT, mission has been repeatedly delayed — from December 2022 to February 2023, then to March, then to April, and then to July.

In June, the company shared that the flight was delayed over parachute and wiring safety issues.

Boeing and NASA officials have now confirmed that those problems could not be resolved in time for a launch this fall.

Further, Boeing engineers found that the “soft links” used on the suspension lines of Starliner’s three main parachutes are not quite as robust as previously thought, and the company determined that the protective tape it used to wrap the capsule’s many wires is flammable, Space.com reported.

Nappi said that Boeing is taking the tape off in places where it’s easy and safe, and is also considering protective barriers or coatings over it.

He noted that Boeing is currently manufacturing modified the soft link design to make it stronger.

The company also decided to swap out Starliner’s parachute system, putting a new version slated for the first operational mission on board for CFT. The new soft links will be incorporated into the new chutes, which will get to strut their stuff during a drop test soon, the report said.

“We expect that the drop test will occur in mid to late November,” Nappi said. “That’s what the planning indicates at this point, and we’ll watch that closely.”

Boeing had signed a contract with NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme to fly operational missions to and from the space station with Starliner in 2014.

However, it has faced a series of setbacks.

Its debut uncrewed orbital flight mission in 2019 did not go exactly as planned, requiring it to make another try before putting astronauts on board for the crewed flight test.

The capsule, however, made a successful repeat of that mission in 2022.

The flammable tape issue and the parachute soft links issue were both present on that flight, but the mission was a success, NASA officials said.

–IANS

rvt/ksk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall dies after battle with fatal neurological condition
Next article
IN-SPACe may be looking at 130 satellites, but need more than that: Experts
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Nasser Hussain urges England women's team to keep evolving in pursuit of Australia

Technology

IN-SPACe may be looking at 130 satellites, but need more than that: Experts

News

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall dies after battle with fatal neurological condition

News

Prem opens up on his dream to meet Shah Rukh Khan: Highly inspired by his dedication, zeal

Technology

Apple Music gets new algorithmic 'Discovery Station'

News

Abhijeet Sawant revisits his timeless melody 'Lafzon Mein' in collaboration with Mayur Jumani

News

Ridley Scott regrets choosing to helm 'Alien: Covenant' over 'Blade Runner' sequel

Technology

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passes away due to cardiac arrest

News

Navneet Malik as negative lead in 'The Freelancer': Determined to make big impact

Sports

Sports Ministry to fund 28 Indian athletes for World Athletics Championship in Budapest

News

Hrithik Roshan on 'Koi… Mil Gaya': 'Rohit' helped me reconnect with my innocence, vulnerabilities

News

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with Mick Jagger

Technology

Dell to lay off employees in sales teams amid partner-driven strategy

Technology

$5 bn Google lawsuit over 'incognito mode' tracking close to trial

Sports

Canadian Open: Keys holds off Venus Williams in opener; Brady beats Ostapenko

Technology

Apple 'meet with App Store experts' series to empower developers

Sports

India should give Ishan Kishan a break in 3rd T20I, feels Wasim Jaffer

Technology

Japanese firm Mixi launches $50 mn India-first fund to empower startups

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US