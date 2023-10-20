scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Build space station by 2025, send an Indian to moon by 2040, Narendra Modi tells Space Department

Narendra Modi on Tuesday tasked the Department of Space to aim to build India’s own space station by 2035 and send an Indian to the moon by 2040.

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tasked the Department of Space to aim to build India’s own space station by 2035 and send an Indian to the moon by 2040. Chairing a high level meeting to assess progress of India’s Gaganyaan Mission/human space mission, he outlined the future of India’s space exploration endeavours.

The meeting evaluated the mission’s readiness and affirmed that the country’s human space mission launch will happen in 2025.

The Department of Space presented a comprehensive overview of the Gaganyaan Mission, including various technologies developed so far such as human-rated launch vehicles and system qualification.

It was noted that around 20 major tests, including three uncrewed missions of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) are planned. The first demonstration flight of the Crew Escape System Test Vehicle is scheduled on October 21.

Building on the success of the Indian space initiatives, including the recent Chandrayan-3 and Aditya L1 Missions, Modi directed that India should now aim for new and ambitious goals, including setting up ‘Bharatiya Antariksha Station’ (Indian Space Station) by 2035 and sending first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

Towards that, the Department of Space will develop a roadmap for Moon exploration. This will encompass a series of Chandrayaan missions, the development of a Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), construction of a new launch pad, setting up human-centric laboratories and associated technologies.

Modi also called upon Indian scientists to work towards interplanetary missions that would include a Venus Orbiter Mission and a Mars Lander. He also expressed confidence in India’s capabilities and affirmed the nation’s commitment to scaling new heights in space exploration, an official statement said.

–IANS

vj/vd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US-based Invesco raises Swiggy’s valuation to $7.8 bn
Next article
Revolt Motors unveil ‘India Blue’ cricket special edition electric bike
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US