scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Bumble's new guidelines to curb no-show behaviour in real-life meetups

Popular women-first dating app Bumble on Monday released its updated Community Guidelines to prohibit bad behaviours, curb no-show behaviour in real-life meetups and tackle spam accounts.

By Agency News Desk

Popular women-first dating app Bumble on Monday released its updated Community Guidelines to prohibit bad behaviours, curb no-show behaviour in real-life meetups and tackle spam accounts. The company updated its ‘Bullying and Abusive Conduct’ policies to prohibit doxxing and the malicious sharing of personal identifying information alongside rules to discourage no-show behaviour by disallowing the act of not turning up to an in-person meet-up despite clear plans agreed by both parties.

Bumble said that it is also the only platform to now have a policy related to victim blaming/shaming.

“Transparency, equity, intersectionality, and trauma-informed approaches are core to Bumble Inc.’s overarching policy principles that guide the development of our platform policies, and our updated Community Guidelines not only reflect these principles but reinstate our ongoing commitment to creating a safe and inclusive experience for all our members,” Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder and CEO of Bumble, said in a statement.

Moreover, under the new guidelines, the company is reinforcing member safety through providing an industry-leading definition of sexual assault, which it defines as any unwanted physical contact or attempted physical contact that is sexual in nature.

In addition, it is cracking down on the presence of adult content on its apps by introducing a ‘blanket ban’ on the promotion of adult content in profiles, including attempts to sell, advertise, or buy adult sexual content.

According to the company, the guidelines make it clear that any behaviour that goes against these newly updated policies may result in individuals losing access to Bumble platforms and will continue to evolve to address emerging risks and potential harms that may occur from new behaviours

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US Open: Ostapenko ends Swiatek's title defense, sets quarterfinal clash with Gauff
Next article
Dolly Sohi got severe skin problems while shooting for TV show 'Jhanak' in Kolkata
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US