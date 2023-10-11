scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Byju Raveendran out of Hurun India rich list of 2023

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of the troubled edtech company Byju’s, did not find a place in the Hurun India rich list of 2023 on the back of a series of investor markdowns.

The development comes months after investors, including US-based BlackRock and Prosus, drastically reduced the firm’s valuation.

In last year’s list, Raveendran’s personal wealth was estimated at $3.3 billion.

The largest non-founder shareholder of Byju’s, Prosus, reduced the value of its stake in the edtech company in June this year.

According to Prosus, the value of its 9.6 per cent stake in Byju’s was lowered to approximately $493 million in the financial year ending March of this year, indicating a decreased valuation of $5.1 billion.

Investment management firm BlackRock cut the valuation of the edtech firm by around 62 per cent.

Additionally, members of Prosus, Peak XV Partners, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative resigned from Byju’s board of directors.

Meanwhile, two profitable and bootstrapped Indian startups, Zoho and Zerodha, were included in the 2023 list.

With a net worth of Rs 36,000 crore, Radha Vembu, the product manager of Zoho Mail and the owner of a majority stake in Zoho Corporation, the company where her brother Sridhar Vembu serves as CEO, came in at position 40 on the list.

Following her closely were the Zerodha founders — Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, who were ranked 42 and 81, respectively, with net worths of Rs 35,300 crore and Rs 23,100 crore.

Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder of Zepto, who is 20 years old, was the youngest one on the list.

–IANS

shs/pgh

14
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Global PC shipments decline again in Q3, industry on slow path of recovery
Next article
Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates VVDN’s new SMT line for 4G, 5G module manufacturing in India
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US