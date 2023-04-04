scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

BYJU's all set to raise $500-$700 mn led by top VC firms

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Edtech major BYJU’s is all set to raise around $500-$700 million in its latest funding round at a flat valuation of $22 billion, led by a couple of top private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds, which can happen anytime soon this month, reliable sources told IANS on Tuesday.

The funding round, anticipated for quite some time amid the deepening funding winter, will not only help BYJU’s pay off some of its existing debt but also consolidate and grow its business further, according to people privy to the development.

“The round is led by top VC firms and some existing investors in BYJU’s are also keen to participate, which may take the funding round to its maximum,” sources told IANS.

“To meet the regulatory framework, a solid due diligence has been done by the BYJU’s and the investors in taking the round to its concluding stage,” they said, adding that this will help the edtech unicorn “come back with a bang” amid larger scrutiny and other problems it is currently going through with some of its acquisitions like WhiteHat Jr.

When reached, BYJU’s did not immediately comment on the development.

The Financial Express was first to report about the development.

The latest funding round comes as the company is aiming to repay a huge $1.2-billion term loan B it had secured in November 2021.

The company has now appointed Ajay Goel as its chief financial officer (CFO), as it aims to strengthen the company’s financial operations and achieve profitability.

In order to turn profitable, BYJU’s is winding up coding platform WhiteHat Jr, which it acquired for $300 million, as part of restructuring and cut costs. The company had said it was “merely optimising it”.

Edtech firm BYJU’s did not meet its March 2023 deadline to achieve group-level profitability, as it envisioned in its earnings in October last year.

–IANS

na/prw/ksk/

Previous article
Google introduces new travel features in Search
Next article
Struggling Espanyol name Luis Garcia as new coach
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Struggling Espanyol name Luis Garcia as new coach

Technology

Google introduces new travel features in Search

News

'Brahmastra 2' in 2026, 'Brahmastra 3' in 2027: Ayan Mukerji announces timeline

Sports

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant will come to stadium to watch Delhi Capitals-Gujarat Titans match, confirms DDCA director

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan doctors' Maha rally today against Right to Health Bill

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her figure in gold dress at Citadel promotions

News

'Harry Potter' TV series inching closer to reality with author JK Rowling in talks to produce

News

'Moana' live-action remake set with Dwayne Johnson returning

News

Jimin's 'Like Crazy' tops singles chart, becoming his first No. 1 outside BTS

Sports

Brazil defender Arthur joins Bayer Leverkusen

Technology

Twitter's publisher-focused alternative 'Post' now open for public

Technology

ISRO's reusable rocket mission boosts indigenous tech

Sports

Starc, Zampa will be crucial for Australia's success in 2023 ODI World Cup, feels Ponting

Technology

Sony introduces 'Accessibility Tags' for PS5 consoles

Technology

Spotify shuts its live audio app 'Spotify Live'

Technology

Apple laying off small number of people in corporate roles: Report

Sports

Mexico's FC Juarez sack Argentine manager Cristante

Technology

BYJU'S hires Ajay Goel as CFO amid myriad of problems

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US