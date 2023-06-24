scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Canada launches probe into Titan submersible implosion that killed 5

By Agency News Desk

Toronto, June 24 (IANS) Canadian authorities on Saturday launched a probe into the fatal occurrence involving the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince and the privately-operated submersible Titan, which would have imploded and killed all five people on board.

The Canadian-flagged cargo vessel Polar Prince was at the Titanic wreck site, 325 nautical miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland and Labrador, providing surface support to the submersible Titan.

There were 17 crew members and 24 people on board the Polar Prince.

Five people from the Polar Prince were on board the Titan and approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes after the submersible began its descent, the support vessel lost contact, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

The US Coast Guard on Thursday confirmed that the debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreckage consisted of pieces of the missing submersible. As a result, the five people on board the Titan are presumed dead.

“In accordance with the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board Act and international agreements, the TSB, as the investigation authority of the flag state of the support vessel involved in the occurrence, will conduct a safety investigation regarding the circumstances of this operation conducted by the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince,” said the agency.

A team of TSB investigators was set to travel to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, to gather information, conduct interviews, and assess the occurrence.

“In the coming days, we will coordinate our activities with other agencies involved,” said the Canadian agency.

Debris from the OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan submersible was found late on Thursday, confirming all those aboard had died.

The five passengers included Hamish Harding, a billionaire and explorer; Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a French explorer; Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood, members of a prominent Pakistani family; and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

The bodies of the five explorers are unlikely to be recovered.

–IANS

na/prw/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
VoiceBot SaaS product SuperBot disrupting client queries handling for education institutes
Next article
Two female stars join 'Squid Game' season 2
This May Also Interest You
News

Two female stars join 'Squid Game' season 2

Technology

VoiceBot SaaS product SuperBot disrupting client queries handling for education institutes

News

'Secret Invasion' dives deeper into Nick Fury's character and his lost edge

News

'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'

Health & Lifestyle

ChatGPT 4 excels at picking the right imaging tests: Study

Technology

Satya Nadella, PM Modi discuss how AI can help improves lives of Indians

News

Kangana Ranaut declares ‘Emergency’

News

Director says 'Veeran' touches on the fine line between superstition and faith

Sports

Even the sky is not the limit for Huafrid Billimoria, the Asian Championship medallist para-triathlete

News

Diljit Dosanjh responds to being mentioned by US leader at luncheon hosted for PM Modi

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D’Cruz on pregnancy weight: ‘Love how my body changed these past few months’

Health & Lifestyle

Covid origins probe: New report shows US intelligence community divided

News

Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her challenging times, being labelled

News

Supriya Pathak: I felt a sense of belonging on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' set

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid flirts with Akanksha Puri

Technology

Business software major Anaplan begins mass layoffs: Report

Sports

Indian hockey teams celebrate FIH Inclusion and Diversity Day

Technology

Hacker who took over Biden, Musk Twitter accounts sent to prison

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US