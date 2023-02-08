scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Canon India launches 2 new mirrorless cameras in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Canon on Wednesday launched two new mirrorless cameras — EOS R8, and EOS R50 — for consumers in India.

These entry-level cameras come packed with many fun, creative tools and automated features, allowing users to create high-quality vlogs and images easily with minimal camera operation.

“While the youthful EOS R50 is tailor-made for social content creators and photography enthusiasts looking at sharing innovating and mesmerizing content, the dynamic EOS R8 is made for wedding professionals and serious amateurs looking at upgrades to the full-frame mirrorless segment,” Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India said in a statement.

The EOS R8 comes equipped with Movie Digital IS, which digitally performs tilt correction as well as 5-axis image stabilisation during video shooting.

Moreover, the EOS R’s newly developed 24.2-megapixel CMOS image sensor enables 6K data to be obtained from its entire width, producing high-quality cropless oversampled 4K UHD footage at up to 60p.

Besides normal 8-bit recording, the EOS R8 offers two options for recording 10-bit 4:2:2 high dynamic range video.

“For the youth of today, the EOS R50 is a light-weight entry-level camera launched to create quality content be it a fashion vlog or capturing a family vacation,” C. Sukumaran, Senior Director, Products & Communication, Canon India said in a statement.

With EOS R50, users can be assured of the high quality of the footage.

The EOS R50’s APS-C format image sensor is three times larger than the 1-inch sensor on the latest smartphones, meaning sharper, more detailed images and videos, and less noise (graininess) even in low light, said the company.

Further, with 24.2 megapixels, the EOS R50 is also capable of producing high-quality Uncrop 4K 30p video oversampled from 6K worth of data.

The EOS R50 comes with two different Movie IS (Image Stabilizer) levels (‘Enhanced’ and ‘On’) that digitally perform 5-axis camera shake correction, which is enhanced when used in conjunction with an RF lens with in-lens IS.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Previous article
Microsoft to shut Teams free version from April 12
Next article
Canon India launches 2 new mirrorless cameras in India
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US