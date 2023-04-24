scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Canon India partners cyber-security firm ESET to safeguard users

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Canon India on Monday announced a strategic partnership with ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, to provide end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for organisations.

ESET solutions provide multi-layered protection with a combination of technologies, such as behaviour-based detection and cloud-based analysis, ensuring comprehensive security.

In addition, ESET’s lightweight solutions also come with a user-friendly interface and intuitive security alerts and notifications, including anti-spam, anti-phishing, and anti-theft protection for complete digital device and data security.

“The rapid adoption of digitalisation has also created new challenges and threats, making cybersecurity among the top priorities for businesses, especially with cyber-attacks becoming more frequent and sophisticated in recent times,” said Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India.

With the introduction of ESET solutions to our office automation gamut, “we are enabling our customers to stay one step ahead of potential threats and provide them with an efficient and secure digital network,” he added.

Canon India and ESET will work together to provide comprehensive, cybersecurity solutions including the ‘ESET PROTECT’ platform that enables businesses of all sizes to protect themselves from advanced cyberthreats. The solutions can be deployed on-premise or from the cloud.

“We understand the challenges that Indian businesses face in the current cybersecurity landscape, and we are committed to helping them stay protected,” said Parvinder Walia, ESET President for APJ.

ESET said it protects over 110 million users across 200 countries and territories by offering a range of security products and services.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
'I wish more Indian kids, including girls, learn coding early,' says Tim Cook
Next article
Breast surgeon Dr Raghu Ram receives Telugu Association of London award
This May Also Interest You
News

Drew Starkey to star alongside Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer'

Technology

Software firm F5 to lay off 9% of workforce

Health & Lifestyle

About 5% of new diabetes cases linked to Covid: Study

Technology

Researchers identify unique biomarker patterns identifying MIS-C and severe Covid in children

News

Puneet Issar to play a tough patriarch in 'Vanshaj'

News

Sahil Khattar to play a Haryanvi guy in his next 'Bajao'

Technology

Global PC shipments fall 30% in Q1 2023: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: Siraj is making the difference for RCB, says Irfan Pathan

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan moves Delhi HC over fake reporting on her health

Health & Lifestyle

Rising Covid infections, deaths not a cause of concern, virus has become endemic'

Sports

Super Cup: Chennaiyin look to secure semifinals berth against Mumbai City

News

Charlie Sheen requests Elon Musk to return his Twitter blue tick

Technology

Reddit to start charging for access to its API

Technology

Tata Nexon EV catches fire, company blames 'headlamp replacement' for incident

News

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler bond over their 'weird sense of humour'

News

'Succession' star Brian Cox joins James Bond reality show 'Road to a Million'

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara honoured at Sydney Cricket Ground

News

'Illusion' is inspired by Guru Randhawa's childhood crush

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US